Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSEARCA VV opened at $183.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.24.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
