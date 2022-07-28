Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,400,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $579.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,792. The stock has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

