The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dali Foods Group (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) to Neutral

Dali Foods Group (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dali Foods Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from 5.40 to 4.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Dali Foods Group alerts:

Dali Foods Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLLFF opened at 0.45 on Thursday. Dali Foods Group has a twelve month low of 0.45 and a twelve month high of 0.51.

Dali Foods Group Company Profile

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption, Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food, Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dali Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dali Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.