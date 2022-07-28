The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $324.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.69 and a 200 day moving average of $326.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

