The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Shares of KO opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

