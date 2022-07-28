The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 78,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Boeing worth $182,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BA opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

