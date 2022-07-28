Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Tesla worth $1,669,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $825.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,742. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $855.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $714.91 and a 200 day moving average of $850.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $855.21.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

