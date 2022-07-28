Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $824.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $714.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

