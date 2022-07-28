Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,400 shares, a growth of 342.4% from the June 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Templeton Global Income Fund

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $41,758.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,509,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,073,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $41,758.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,509,666 shares in the company, valued at $136,073,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,293,003 shares of company stock worth $5,665,577. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.