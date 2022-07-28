Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.99

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and traded as low as $11.90. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 23,034 shares traded.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

