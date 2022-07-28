Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.45-$17.70 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $11.39 on Thursday, reaching $383.40. 14,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,884. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $344.66 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $489.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

