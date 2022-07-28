Teck Resources Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

