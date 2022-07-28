TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 guidance to $1.85 EPS.

Shares of TEL traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.78. 35,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,669,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 339,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 76,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

