TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 guidance to $1.85 EPS.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
Shares of TEL traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.78. 35,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.
TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.