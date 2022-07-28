Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70.
TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
