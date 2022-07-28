suterusu Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $219,133.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,977.83 or 0.99928711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00126890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

