Summit X LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $225.74 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.