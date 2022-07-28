Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $40,232.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,085.71 or 0.99988865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

