StormX (STMX) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $81.89 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StormX has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,916.79 or 1.00248607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

