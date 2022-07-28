STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of STM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 143,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 119,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 565,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 170,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

