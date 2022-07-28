Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $229.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.

Saia stock traded up $23.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.45. The company had a trading volume of 41,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,012. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.77.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

