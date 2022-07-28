Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $229.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.
Saia Stock Performance
Saia stock traded up $23.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.45. The company had a trading volume of 41,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,012. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
