Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE SCL opened at $111.26 on Thursday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. State Street Corp increased its position in Stepan by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,955,000 after purchasing an additional 151,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stepan by 1,177.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.