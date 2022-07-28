State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 4,044 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $24,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of F stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

