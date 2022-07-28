State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 344 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of D opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

