Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,110 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $82,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.39. 69,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $123.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

