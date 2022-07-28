SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Boosted by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPYG opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

