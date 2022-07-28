SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,578 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $54,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

