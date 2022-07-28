Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

SWN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

