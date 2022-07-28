Smith Group Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 181,321 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.70.

Shares of META traded down $12.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.89. 809,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.44. The firm has a market cap of $424.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

