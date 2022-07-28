Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 4,097 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.5% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.73. 10,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,161. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.