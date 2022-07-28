Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 920 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 224,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $450.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

