Smith Group Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,833 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Tempur Sealy International worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,038. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.