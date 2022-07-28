Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.05 EPS.

Silgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.46. 19,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,520. Silgan has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Silgan by 90,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

