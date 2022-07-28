Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Expands By 550.8%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 550.8% from the June 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in WidePoint by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.70 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

WidePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.