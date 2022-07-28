Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rises By 333.0%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 333.0% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

