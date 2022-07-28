Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Expands By 644.6%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a growth of 644.6% from the June 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

