Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Grows By 381.2%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 381.2% from the June 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NEA opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.