Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Grows By 585.7%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:ICNC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Get Iconic Sports Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Iconic Sports Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICNC. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,972,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,348,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.