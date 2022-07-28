Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Grows By 585.7%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Iconic Sports Acquisition Price Performance
NYSE:ICNC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.08.
Institutional Trading of Iconic Sports Acquisition
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICNC. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,972,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,348,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile
Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
