Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Increases By 511.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ROBT opened at $39.73 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.