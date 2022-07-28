Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Increases By 511.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $39.73 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

