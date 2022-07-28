Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Drops By 92.8%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the June 30th total of 905,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 622,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Elevation Oncology Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of ELEV opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $32.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.23). Analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
ELEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
