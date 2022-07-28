Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Drops By 92.8%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the June 30th total of 905,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 622,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elevation Oncology Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ELEV opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $32.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.23). Analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elevation Oncology

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Stories

