Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Declines By 78.6%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the June 30th total of 260,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ DRMA opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.