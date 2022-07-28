ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $12.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.43. 138,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 401.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,256,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 295,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

