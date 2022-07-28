ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.74.

ServiceNow Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $448.60 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.15 and a 200 day moving average of $507.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.82, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

