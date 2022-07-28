SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $110.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

SE stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.62. SEA has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,171,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

