Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.38. 3,275,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

