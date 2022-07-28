Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.11. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,417. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.