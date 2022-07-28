Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 170 at Berenberg Bank

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.11.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of SHLAF remained flat at $186.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.20. Schindler has a 12-month low of $169.40 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.