Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

