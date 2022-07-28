Savant Capital LLC Sells 565 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

