Savant Capital LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,014,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 781,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.