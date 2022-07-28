Savant Capital LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,210,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $100.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

